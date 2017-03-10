April The Giraffe’s Baby ‘Waved Hello’ This Morning

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe’s baby waved to everyone Friday morning.
The Animal Adventure Park posted pictures to Facebook showing the baby kicking out.
It is, of course, hard to see since they’re photos and not video, but, still, we’re as happy to see the update as it appears the baby is to come see us.
When will that be?
“We just don’t know!” the park posted on their Facebook page. “All physical signs show we are ready for ‘launch sequence.” So, we continue to patiently wait.”