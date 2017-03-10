MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

3 Burned In Home Explosion

March 10, 2017 10:07 PM
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were burned in a home explosion in Park County on Friday night.

The explosion happened in the Burland Subdivision on South Ridge Road near Bailey.

The explosion ignited a small wildland fire but fire crews were able to quickly contain the blaze.

More than two dozen homes were put on alert for evacuation for about an hour after the explosion. No one was evacuated.

The house was destroyed. What caused the explosion is being investigated.

Three people suffered severe burns. They were flown to a Denver hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown on Friday night.

