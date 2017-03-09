COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Late Colorado Payback, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Wildfire Burning In Golden Sends Smoke Across Foothills

March 9, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: 32nd Avenue, Coors Brewing, Golden, Wildfires

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning in Golden sent smoke across the foothills on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was estimated at five to 10 acres burning about two miles west of 32nd Avenue and McIntyre near the Coors plant.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

