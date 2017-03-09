Wildfire Burning In Golden Sends Smoke Across Foothills

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning in Golden sent smoke across the foothills on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was estimated at five to 10 acres burning about two miles west of 32nd Avenue and McIntyre near the Coors plant.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
