Vape Store Latest Target In Smash-And-Grab

By Jennifer Brice

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A business smash-and-grab was caught on camera in Thornton and now the owner is reaching out to local schools to help him catch the thieves.

Craig Ganoe is the CEO of Inno-Vapor. He showed CBS4 surveillance video of the burglary at his Thornton shop over the weekend.

“They threw a rock through the window,” he says. “Then continued to try and break through the glass.”

Ganoe says you can see one of the thieves on this surveillance video, but the other person is heard off camera telling him to “hurry up.”

The thieves used a rock to get inside, breaking in through the front door. Then they smashed up a display case. They were in and out within minutes.

They stole $500 worth of merchandise, mostly the least inexpensive vape juice.

Ganoe says the suspect caught on camera is about 5-foot-7 because his height matches up with the top shelves in his store.

“We and the police strongly believe that they were of high school age based on the manner in which the crimes were committed,” says Ganoe.

That is why he’s reached out to local schools and the police, hoping to find the thieves who disrupted his business. He’s also offering a $2,000 reward to the person who helps fin the two suspects.

While Ganoe does not care to dwell on the burglary, he does have a message for thieves to turn themselves in and do the right thing. “Atone for it,” says Ganoe. “It’s not the end of the world but they did commit a crime, a felony, and they need to atone for that.”

Anyone with details is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5124.

