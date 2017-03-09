COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Late Colorado Payback, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Police Identify Light Rail Groping Suspect As Juvenile

March 9, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Denver Police, Denver Police Department, Light Rail, RTD

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver say the suspect wanted in at least two groping incidents on light rail trains is a juvenile.

The suspect has been identified as a juvenile so police have not released his name.

Two women told CBS4 they were assaulted on trains. They say they were grabbed from behind but fear there are more victims out there.

The juvenile is wanted in unlawful sexual assaults.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones. 

