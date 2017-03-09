COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Late Colorado Payback, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Man Dies After Being Booked For DUI In Pueblo County

March 9, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old DUI suspect died just before he was going to be transferred to the Pueblo County jail.

Sheriff’s officials say the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested Wednesday night and had just finished the booking process when he suffered a medical emergency. Onsite medical staff were not able to revive him.

The sheriff’s office says the man had been cooperative with authorities.

No other information was released.

