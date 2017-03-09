Latest Forecast: More Mild And Dry Weather Keeps The Fire Danger High

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Our unusually dry March in the Denver area will continue for at least another week. Every high and low temperature on our five day forecast is above normal for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday will bring high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees along the Front Range. There will be an increase in cloud cover but unfortunately no moisture as the jet steam stay north of Colorado. Denver is now more than 19″ below normal when it comes to snowfall this season.

Because of the dry conditions combined with wind gusts as high as 35 mph on Thursday, a Red Flag Warning has been issued again from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the entire urban corridor as well as the Eastern Plains. Any fires that develop will be capable of spreading rapidly with these conditions.

It’s a different story in the mountains were the snowpack remains healthy. But even in the high country the chance for snow over the next week is limited. Exceptions include Friday night into Saturday morning when 1-2″ of snow is possible mainly along and north of Interstate 70. Another chance for snow will develop in the mountains late Sunday into Sunday but accumulation is again expected to be minor.

The next chance for precipitation in the metro area may wait until NEXT weekend (March 18-19) when it looks possible that rain or snow may develop at lower elevations. But of course that forecast may change. We’ll keep you posted!

