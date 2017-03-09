Gerber Recalls Ravioli Pasta Pick-Ups

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBS4) – Gerber is recalling their cheese ravioli pasta pick-ups due to an allergy concern.
The voluntary recall is a result of egg not being mentioned on the “Contains” statement.
Egg is listed on the full ingredient list.
“Only consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the recall notice says.
Gerber’s cheese ravioli pick-ups were distributed nationally with a UPC code of 159070.
To date, no illnesses have been reported as a result of the product.