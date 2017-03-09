Full Containment Reached On Plains Fire That Burned 30,000+ Acres

HAXTUN, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire that charred more than 30,000 acres and destroyed at least four homes in Logan and Phillips Counties is now 100 percent contained.
Strong winds fueled the blaze after it ignited on Monday afternoon. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause.
While didn’t lose his home, rancher Kyle McConnell lost approximately 185 cattle in the blaze.
After driving his wife and children to safety, he returned to his hometown to help firefighters battle the flames.
“It’s your friends and neighbors and their families and our values,” McConnell said. “You don’t leave anybody behind. Just because it wasn’t our home doesn’t mean it won’t be our home next time.
On Wednesday a layer of smoke still lingered over the burn area when Copter4 shot video there. Firefighters were seen dousing small hotspots in some areas and were trying to extinguish a large pile of burning hay in another.
Some farmers say the fire damaged the soil on their properties so badly that it could take years to recover.
