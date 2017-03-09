Former Nugget Ty Lawson Attorney Denies Warrant Issued

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – The attorney for Sacramento Kings point guard Ty Lawson denied published reports on Wednesday that a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of his client.

Multiple media outlets reported that Lawson violated terms of his probation by failing three court-ordered sobriety tests, prompting the bench warrant.

The Denver Post, citing Denver County Court records, reported that Lawson tested positive for alcohol on three separation occasions — Sept. 27, Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 — during his court supervision.

However, Harvey Steinberg — Lawson’s attorney — released a statement disputing the report of a bench warrant.

“Reports that there is a warrant out for Mr. Lawson’s arrest are incorrect. On March 22, 2016, the court reset this matter for March 22, 2017, to review Mr. Lawson’s probation status. All related matters will be reviewed by the court at that time,” the statement read.

Lawson was sentenced to a year of probation along with 48 hours of community service and 52 hours of therapy by Judge Olympia Z. Fay on March 22, 2016. According to the newspaper, he has yet to complete the community service.

The veteran point guard was punished after pleading guilty to one count of driving while ability impaired and failing to drive in a single lane.

Lawson was arrested twice on suspicion of drunken driving in 2015. The first arrest, on Jan. 23, 2015, occurred in Denver while the second happened in Los Angeles six months later in July.

The 29-year-old Lawson is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 assists in 57 games this season — his first in Sacramento.

A first-round draft pick out of the University of North Carolina in 2009, Lawson owns career averages of 12.7 assists and 6.0 in eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Kings.