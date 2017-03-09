‘Baby Kicks Felt’: Employee About April’s Unborn Baby

March 9, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park in New York updated millions of viewers and fans of April, the pregnant reticulated giraffe, Thursday night.

Zookeepers say April is continuing to show progress, noting some “baby kicks were felt this evening” by one of the employees.

As previously mentioned in another update, a cold front is moving into the region, prompting staff to roll out the heaters to keep the giraffe’s barn warm.

For now, we, along with millions of others around the world, are anxiously watching and waiting to meet April’s newest bundle of joy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE GET READY TO PLAY
Listen To Win!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia