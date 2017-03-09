‘Baby Kicks Felt’: Employee About April’s Unborn Baby

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park in New York updated millions of viewers and fans of April, the pregnant reticulated giraffe, Thursday night.
Zookeepers say April is continuing to show progress, noting some “baby kicks were felt this evening” by one of the employees.
As previously mentioned in another update, a cold front is moving into the region, prompting staff to roll out the heaters to keep the giraffe’s barn warm.
For now, we, along with millions of others around the world, are anxiously watching and waiting to meet April’s newest bundle of joy.