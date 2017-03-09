April The Giraffe ‘Continues To Be In Great Physical And Mental Condition’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park updated April the giraffe’s condition Thursday morning, saying she “continues to be in great physical and mental condition.”
The news that everyone is waiting for, though, and that is that she’s having the baby, has yet to happen.
“All in due time and without a rush,” the park posted to Facebook.
Strong winds are dropping temps in New York, and the giraffes are expected to stay inside so they stay safe.
While we wait for April, the park announced that the did welcome a hedgehog baby overnight. They will post pictures later in the day.
From the park, today’s giraffe fact:
“Giraffe are already extinct in at least seven countries in Africa.”
RELATED: Pregnant Mom Who Spoofed April The Giraffe Gives Birth