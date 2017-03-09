COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Late Colorado Payback, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

April The Giraffe ‘Continues To Be In Great Physical And Mental Condition’

March 9, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park updated April the giraffe’s condition Thursday morning, saying she “continues to be in great physical and mental condition.”

The news that everyone is waiting for, though, and that is that she’s having the baby, has yet to happen.

“All in due time and without a rush,” the park posted to Facebook.

Strong winds are dropping temps in New York, and the giraffes are expected to stay inside so they stay safe.

While we wait for April, the park announced that the did welcome a hedgehog baby overnight. They will post pictures later in the day.

From the park, today’s giraffe fact:

“Giraffe are already extinct in at least seven countries in Africa.”

RELATED: Pregnant Mom Who Spoofed April The Giraffe Gives Birth

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia