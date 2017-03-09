911 Service Restored To AT&T Customers

DENVER (CBS4) – 911 service is restored after a big outage.
It affected AT&T cellphone customers in several states, including Colorado.
During the outage, Denver police encouraged residents who were affected to text any emergencies to 911. That option was still working Wednesday night.
The department sent out a tweet saying “GREAT NIGHT to remind Denver how to enhance the safety of 911” with a link to a section of the city’s website that outlines all of the ways people can contact emergency operations.
AT&T apologized to customers for the situation.
There’s no word so far on what caused the problem.