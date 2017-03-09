COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Late Colorado Payback, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

911 Service Restored To AT&T Customers

March 9, 2017 7:31 AM
Filed Under: 9/11, 911 Communication Center, AT&T, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – 911 service is restored after a big outage.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

It affected AT&T cellphone customers in several states, including Colorado.

During the outage, Denver police encouraged residents who were affected to text any emergencies to 911. That option was still working Wednesday night.

The department sent out a tweet saying “GREAT NIGHT to remind Denver how to enhance the safety of 911” with a link to a section of the city’s website that outlines all of the ways people can contact emergency operations.

AT&T apologized to customers for the situation.

There’s no word so far on what caused the problem.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW
DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia