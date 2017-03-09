COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Late Colorado Payback, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 9, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Brenton Church, Louisville, Monarch High School

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was arrested after a suspicious backpack placed Monarch High School on lockdown Thursday morning.

Brenton Church, of Superior was arrested for interference of staff, faculty or students of an educational institution, and attempted second-degree trespass.

monarch hs suspicious pkg frame 12564 1 Arrested After High School Placed On Lockdown

Monarch High School (credit: CBS)

Church, 24, was arrested after Monarch High School, located at 329 Campus Dr. in Louisville, was placed on lockdown status.

The lockdown was prompted by an unattended backpack was discovered. The Boulder County Bomb Squad was called to investigate and found nothing suspicious.

Officers searched inside and outside of the school but found nothing suspicious.

