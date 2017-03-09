1 Arrested After High School Placed On Lockdown

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was arrested after a suspicious backpack placed Monarch High School on lockdown Thursday morning.
Brenton Church, of Superior was arrested for interference of staff, faculty or students of an educational institution, and attempted second-degree trespass.
Church, 24, was arrested after Monarch High School, located at 329 Campus Dr. in Louisville, was placed on lockdown status.
The lockdown was prompted by an unattended backpack was discovered. The Boulder County Bomb Squad was called to investigate and found nothing suspicious.
Officers searched inside and outside of the school but found nothing suspicious.