Shooting Near Strip Club Investigated

DENVER (CBS4)– Police rushed to a shooting on East Colfax Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Valencia Street, across the street from PT’s All Nude II.
Police blocked off the street between the Orlando Motel and the Regis Motel.
Copter4 flew over the scene with a large police presence. Several police cruisers and officers were in the area where the street had been blocked off.
One person was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police told CBS4 that several suspects had been detained during the investigation.