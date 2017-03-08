AMBER ALERT: Police searching for two kidnapped children. The were last seen in a 2008 white GMC Acadia (plates: 230-XGF) in Wheat Ridge (Read More)

Shooting Near Strip Club Investigated

March 8, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: East Colfax Avenue, Orlando Motel, Regis Motel, Valencia Street

DENVER (CBS4)– Police rushed to a shooting on East Colfax Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Valencia Street, across the street from PT’s All Nude II.

shooting colfax Shooting Near Strip Club Investigated

(credit: CBS)

Police blocked off the street between the Orlando Motel and the Regis Motel.

colfax shooting Shooting Near Strip Club Investigated

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the scene with a large police presence. Several police cruisers and officers were in the area where the street had been blocked off.

One person was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police told CBS4 that several suspects had been detained during the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia