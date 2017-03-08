Salt Lake Leaders Ask Outdoor Show To Reconsider Leaving

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Salt Lake City Council wants the lucrative Outdoor Retailer show to reconsider its decision to leave Utah after two decades.
The council passed a resolution Tuesday night calling on show and industry leaders to reconsider its decision to move. The council says it shares the outdoor industry’s core values and appreciates the industry’s efforts to protect public lands.
The show announced last month it’s leaving because of the stance by the state’s Republican leadership on public lands. The industry is upset over demands by state leaders for the new Bears Ears National Monument to be rescinded.
This summer’s show could be the last one held in Utah. Colorado, Oregon and Montana have expressed interest in hosting the show.
The twice-yearly show brings an estimated $45 million in direct spending.
Show organizers weren’t immediately available for comment.
