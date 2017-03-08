Pregnant Mom Who Spoofed April The Giraffe Gives Birth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (CBS4) – An expectant mother who dressed up as a giraffe in a viral Facebook video earlier this week has welcomed a new son!
Erin Dietrich made the announcement on her Facebook page Wednesday night.
Dietrich and her husband named their newborn Porter Lane, adding “he’s here!! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful!”
“Our hearts are overflowing,” Dietrich wrote in the post, thanking everyone for the support.
Dietrich became a viral sensation on Sunday night when she and her husband streamed a live Facebook video of her pacing in her bedroom in Myrtle Beach.
The video has attracted more than 30 million views so far.
Dietrich says it was meant as a joke in response to the pregnant giraffe, April, which has had millions of people watching and waiting to give birth for the last few weeks.
Meanwhile, experts at Animal Adventure Park updated April’s condition Wednesday night. They said the animal’s condition has not changed, but zoologists “made contact” with the baby. They add they appreciate everyone’s patience in this process.
