Paint The Town Green For St. Patrick’s Day

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is painting the town green in anticipation of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Well, the street anyway.

Denver Public Works painted a wide, bright green stripe along Blake Street to mark the city’s Emerald Mile for Saturday’s festivities.

Our crews mark the "Emerald Mile" along Blake before Denver's St Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/qEo9CRdaBv — Denver Public Works (@DenPublicWorks) March 8, 2017

Parade Route

At 9:30 a.m. the parade kicks off at 19th and Wynkoop behind the Denver Chophouse. It will head down Wynkoop to 17th Street, where it will head to Blake Street and carry on before wrapping up at 28th Street. Be sure to get there early to find the best viewing spot. For the best view of bands and performances, find a place near 20th and Blake.

Parking As with many large gatherings downtown, finding parking near the parade route may be tricky, especially if you get there close to the start of the parade. There are plenty of garages and parking lots in the Ballpark neighborhood, and the Coors Field parking structure will be available on a first come, first served basis from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Visit the parade website to purchase a parking pass ahead of time, or take the Light Rail to Union Station to eliminate the hassle of parking.

Performers To celebrate the day, the parade will feature performances by various dance groups, pipe bands, high school marching bands and more. The parade will also feature various floats including one with the recently crowned Queen Colleen, Laura Farley and her court. As mentioned, the best place to watch performances will be located closer to the end of the parade route.