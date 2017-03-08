Man Wanted In Light Rail Gropings

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man wanted in several groping incidents on RTD light rail trains.
The man is wanted in multiple incidents of unlawful sexual contact of female passengers on various light rail trains.
The man in the photo is wanted in an incident that occurred about 7 a.m. on March 2.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.