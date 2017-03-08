Man Called Hero After Finding Baby In Alley

By Jamie Leary
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Good Samaritan is being called a hero for finding a 3-month-old child in an alley.
The baby was placed in an alley in Brighton after it was inside a truck that was allegedly stolen while it was running in the parking lot at a Smoker’s Friendly store at 1583 Bridge Street.
Nasario Arellano was taking out his trash and saw the child, who was still strapped to his car seat. He immediately called police.
“I brought the baby in and called the police, and that’s about the end of it, really,” said Arellano.
“He was happy and just fussy. He needed a diaper change, and nobody had diapers around here.”
The suspected thief remains at large in the case. The truck that the baby was in was found in a Lakewood neighborhood overnight.
Police delivered the baby back to its parents, who had been inside the store when the car theft took place.