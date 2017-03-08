Hundreds Gather For International Women’s Day

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of women gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday for International Women’s Day. The day also evolved into the Day Without A Woman protest in some cities across the globe.

Some Coloradans stayed home from work, joined the rally or wore red to demonstrate their economic clout as part of many events held around the globe.

The demonstrations in the U.S. were organized by those behind the women’s marches on Jan. 21 that drew millions nationwide.

Some businesses and institutions said they would either close for the day or give female employees the day off.

More than 400 teachers in Denver Public Schools were absent. According to DPS, the school district employs more than 4,300 teachers.

Some criticized the strike, warning that many women cannot afford to miss work or find child care. Organizers asked those unable to skip work to wear red in solidarity.

Monique LaFonta Leone, a 33-year-old health care consultant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, had to work but put on a red shirt and donated to charity, including Planned Parenthood.

“I have bills to pay, but I wanted to make my voice heard, no matter how quiet,” she said. “I also wanted to make a statement to say that women are doing it for themselves. We’re out here in the workforce and making a difference every day.”

Women make up more than 47 percent of the U.S. workforce and are dominant among registered nurses, dental assistants, cashiers, accountants and pharmacists, according to the census.

They make up at least a third of physicians and surgeons, and the same with lawyers and judges. Women also represent 55 percent of all college students.

At the same time, American women earn 80 cents for every dollar a man makes. The median income for women was $40,742 in 2015, compared with $51,212 for men, according to census data.