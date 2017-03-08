Giraffe From Colorado Dies After Entanglement At NC Zoo

March 8, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Giraffe, Jamili, North Carolina, North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials at the North Carolina Zoo say their 9-year-old giraffe, Jamili, has died after it became entangled in some equipment.

The zoo said in a new release that keepers at the zoo in Asheville found Jamili early Tuesday in her behind-the-scenes living quarters.

The zoo said Jamili accidentally became entangled in a mental and physical engagement item used with the giraffe herd. The zoo said the equipment has been used for years without any problems.

Zoo officials are reviewing animal safety policies and procedures, including the enrichment items that the animals use in their living quarters.

Jamili was born in 2008 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She came to the North Carolina Zoo in 2009. She gave birth to a female calf, Juma, in 2012.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia