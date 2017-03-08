First Lady Hosts International Women’s Day Luncheon

March 8, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: International Women's Day, Melania Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is hosting a luncheon on International Women’s Day. It’s her first solo White House event as first lady.

The U.N.-designated day commemorates the push for women’s rights. Women across the U.S. are observing the day by skipping work and shopping, and attending rallies.

At the White House, the first lady welcomed about 50 women seated at tables adorned with floral centerpieces of pharaoh tulips and sweet pea flowers in shades of purple.

Attendees included her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump; Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Reporters were led out of the room as the first lady began to speak.

gettyimages 649624770 First Lady Hosts International Womens Day Luncheon

First lady Melania Trump attends at a luncheon she was hosting to mark International Women’s Day in the State Dining Room at the White House March 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

She and President Donald Trump planned to have dinner later Wednesday with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife, Heidi.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia