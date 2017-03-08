Family, Friends Of Murdered Man Raise Thousands For Reward

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward in the case of a murdered 29-year-old Aurora man who was trying to break up a fight has grown.

No arrests have been made so far in the death of Kelly Acosta. Aurora police say despite the fact that there are few leads, their investigation is active.

Acosta was outside his apartment near South Crystal Circle and South Dillon Way on Feb. 18 when he tried to intervene after seeing a man beating a woman. That’s when he was shot and killed.

“It’s kind of a nightmare to know that this guy that took our brother and our friend is still out there,” said Anne Clifford.

For people who knew Acosta, it doesn’t surprise them to know he was doing the right thing before he was killed.

“This man always did the right thing. Kelly was nothing but a teddy bear, didn’t have a bad thing to say about anyone ever,” Clifford said.

“Everyone I talk to never refers to Kelly as a my friend they always say ‘My best friend,'” Tim Robles said.

A memorial has been up at the restaurant where Acosta used to work.

Friends and family have raised more than $15,000 to go toward the reward that goes to the person who provides information that leads to the suspect.

“Nobody gave because they want something back, they gave because they wanted something for Kelly and they want justice,” Robles said.

“We’re really hoping at this point that money will talk or, more importantly, that money will get people talking, asking questions, looking around,” Clifford said.

Aurora police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have each contributed $5,000 to the reward.

“$27,000 might catch someone’s attention and get us some answers,” said Clifford. “Someone out there knows what happened.”

“Money talks, and if it gets one person to talk and gets that domino to fall and help the police out, we appreciate it,” Robles said.

Anyone with information about the case that could help police is asked to call the Aurora Police Department. Anonymous tips can be provided to Metro Denver Crimestoppers.