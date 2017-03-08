DA After Woman Found Guilty Of Stealing Art: ‘Watch The Caregivers’

March 8, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Dee Toscano, Pete Weir, Shawn West, Westminster City Hall, Wheat Ridge

By Jeff Todd

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former caretaker of a well-known artist will now spend up to 10 years in prison for stealing hundreds of pieces of art.

“The commercial value for this art is significant. The work is just absolutely remarkable,” said First Judicial District Attorney Pete Weir.

jeffco art theft 10pkg transfer DA After Woman Found Guilty Of Stealing Art: Watch The Caregivers

(credit: Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office)

Dee Toscano became known for paintings of Native Americans and sculptures. One sculpture is even on display at the Westminster City Hall.

The investigation began when another caregiver of Toscano’s told her son that some art had gone missing. Wheat Ridge police set up an undercover buy from Shawn West, who is accused of stealing more than 600 pieces of artwork from Toscano.

jeffco art theft 10pkg tra45664nsfer DA After Woman Found Guilty Of Stealing Art: Watch The Caregivers

Shawn West with an undercover officer (credit: Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office)

“She takes prints, paintings, sculptures Mrs. Toscano has done and sells them. She took full advantage of the fact this was a caring talented 84-year-old woman who could not fend for herself,” Weir said.

jeffco art theft 10pkg 65785678transfer DA After Woman Found Guilty Of Stealing Art: Watch The Caregivers

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews First Judicial District Attorney Pete Weir (credit: CBS)

The artwork is worth more than $100,000.

West pleaded guilty to theft from an at-risk adult.

jeffco art theft 10pkg tra6585678nsfer DA After Woman Found Guilty Of Stealing Art: Watch The Caregivers

(credit: Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office)

“Family members, friends, people that care about our older citizens need to stay involved,” Weir said. “They need to help them watch the caregivers, make sure these really are people with good intentions. We’ve got to do it with our eyes wide open.”

shawn west DA After Woman Found Guilty Of Stealing Art: Watch The Caregivers

Shawn West (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia