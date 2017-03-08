Clerical Error Leads To Dismissal Of Child Abuse Case

March 8, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Beth McCann, Denver District Attorney's Office, Gena Netwal, Mitch Morrissey, Teresa McKisson

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– A legal secretary with the Denver District Attorney’s Office has been disciplined after making an error that caused a misdemeanor child abuse case to be dismissed.

Teresa McKisson accidentally sent a subpoena in the case to the wrong person, so the witness who was supposed to testify never received their subpoena, didn’t show up to testify and the case had to be dropped.

da mistake transfer frame 707 Clerical Error Leads To Dismissal Of Child Abuse Case

Teresa McKisson (credit: CBS)

“I can admit it does appear I made that error,” wrote McKisson. ”With the volume of work that we do, errors are an inevitable reality. I regret that it has had such a negative result.”

According to disciplinary documentation obtained by CBS4, McKisson made the subpoena error last year.

da mistake transfer frame 480 Clerical Error Leads To Dismissal Of Child Abuse Case

(credit: CBS)

Her supervisor, Gena Netwal, called the mistake “substantial and irreparable, and resulted in the dismissal of the case.”

McKisson received the equivalent of five days loss of pay.

da mistake transfer frame 1338 Clerical Error Leads To Dismissal Of Child Abuse Case

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass interviews former Denver DA Mitch Morrissey (credit: CBS)

Former District Attorney Mitch Morrissey, who was in office when the incident occurred, told CBS4, “It’s frustrating any time a case has to be dismissed due to a clerical error. Based on the circumstances a disciplinary action was appropriate.”

McKisson still works at the Denver District Attorneys Office.

da mistake transfer frame 1200 Clerical Error Leads To Dismissal Of Child Abuse Case

Ken Lane (credit: CBS)

Ken Lane, a spokesperson for the current District Attorney Beth McCann, said “Nobody had ever heard of this happening before.”

Lane said with about 18,000 felony and misdemeanor cases filed every year, it’s inevitable that mistakes will occur.

da mistake transfer frame 1139 Clerical Error Leads To Dismissal Of Child Abuse Case

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass interviews Ken Lane (credit: CBS)

“So in that context,” said Lane, “It’s a serious but unusual one-time event.”

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia