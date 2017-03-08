Caretaker Sentenced For Stealing From Client

March 8, 2017 9:51 AM
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A caretaker has been sentenced for stealing her client’s artwork and selling it online.

Shawn West was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than 600 pieces of artwork from Dee Toscano, 85, she was taking care of.

The artwork is worth more than $100,000.

Shawn West (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

West sold it online and was busted when she made a deal with an undercover detective.

In the 1970s and 1980s Toscano’s artwork was widely revered and won awards. Her specialty was depictions of Native Americans and the Southwest.

According to investigators, both originals and prints of paintings and charcoal drawings had been stolen as well as jewelry and a sculpture, all valued at more than $100,000.

