Car Stolen From Car Wash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Springs man took advantage of a warm day to wash his car when it was stolen while he was cleaning it.
The man was washing his car at the Chapel Hills Car Wash on Briargate Boulevard in Colorado Springs on Sunday.
He left the keys in the ignition while he was cleaning the backseat.
That’s when two thieves jumped in his PT Cruiser and took off.
“Out of nowhere, I’m in the backseat, vacuuming it out, just getting ready to drive out for the day, but my car starts moving, and I noticed somebody was in the front seat,” said the victim.
It’s not clear how the victim got out of the car but he wasn’t hurt.
The victim told police one suspect was possibly 18 years old and the other was a little bit older and bigger.