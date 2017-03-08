NFL UPDATE: Dallas Cowboys inform Tony Romo he'll be released on Thursday, Broncos expected to be interested in the QB (Full Story)

April ‘Great Condition,’ ‘Activity In Belly Remains Visible’

March 8, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April, Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY (CBS4) – April the Giraffe remains in “great condition” while “activity in the belly remains very visible to the eye.”

Animal Adventure Park workers who have been with April since the beginning have posted another update on her condition on Wednesday.

They posted, “Slow and steady – mother nature has everything timed right.” Millions have been watching April and waiting for the birth of her fourth calf.

The calf’s father, Oliver, has been seen greeting April and nuzzling her through the bars of their separate quarters.

THINGS TO KNOW:
April is 15 – her 4th calf
April has never lost a calf nor had a stillborn – odd rumor
Oliver is 5 – his 1st calf

They have some of the biggest pens in the nation (sq ft per animal). We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy.

The calf will weigh around 150lb and will be about 6′ tall at birth.
The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.

Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. We will not rush this process – it is just a documented range of captive weaning.

Once the calf is born, we will have a contest to name it.

The keepers will go in with April, clean her pen, give her treats (but not Oliver). He is a bull – and a bull is a bull is a bull!

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months

Upon naturally weaning, the calf will move on to another facility to start a breeding program there. We cannot retain offspring, as it would lead to incestuous mating and undermine the genetics of the program and species.

