AMBER ALERT: Search On For White GMC Acadia After 2 Children Kidnapped

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an incident out of Wheat Ridge Wednesday evening where they say a woman kidnapped two children.
According to authorities, the search is on for a white 2008 GMC Acadia with a Colorado breast cancer license plate with the number 230-XGF.
Authorities say two children were taken from a medical office on the Lutheran Hospital campus by their biological mother, Norma Jean Ortiz.
Keanu Ortiz, 6, is described as being a Hispanic male with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.
Julia Ortiz, 10, is described as a Hispanic female with shoulder length black hair. She was last seen wearing gray leggings with dark streaks, a peach and blue shirt and black and white gym shows.
The children were in the custody of a foster parent at the time.