AMBER ALERT: Search On For White GMC Acadia After 2 Children Kidnapped

March 8, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Lutheran Hospital, Norma Jean Ortiz, Norma Ortiz, Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an incident out of Wheat Ridge Wednesday evening where they say a woman kidnapped two children.

According to authorities, the search is on for a white 2008 GMC Acadia with a Colorado breast cancer license plate with the number 230-XGF.

Authorities say two children were taken from a medical office on the Lutheran Hospital campus by their biological mother, Norma Jean Ortiz.

Keanu Ortiz, 6, is described as being a Hispanic male with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Julia Ortiz, 10, is described as a Hispanic female with shoulder length black hair. She was last seen wearing gray leggings with dark streaks, a peach and blue shirt and black and white gym shows.

The children were in the custody of a foster parent at the time.

