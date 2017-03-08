AMBER ALERT: Police searching for two kidnapped children. The were last seen in a 2008 white GMC Acadia (plates: 230-XGF) in Wheat Ridge (Read More)

Alarm Helps Students Feel Safe On Campus

March 8, 2017 4:33 PM
By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a new safety device, designed to protect University of Denver students on campus.

“I would love something like that,” student Morgan Zueger told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

The “Robocopp” is billed as a “sound grenade.” It’s a tiny device, the size of a key fob that can fit on your key chain or backpack.

When you pull off the top, it emits an ear piecing alarm, designed to frighten away criminals.

“A little extra safety is always good,” said DU’s community resource officer, Morgan Sellers.

The University of Denver offers a free self-defense class to students and faculty. All participants receive a free Robocopp.

Sellers says after high profile incidents at DU, the alarm is a way for potential victims to fight back.

“It’s a great little tool. It’s’ just another thing we can use to help be proactive with situational awareness and also in self-defense.”

A national study found that 68 percent of criminals will flee a crime scene empty handed if an alarm is sounded.

Student Morgan Zueger is impressed with the device..

“Walking around campus at night, can be scary, especially if you’re a woman, so I would appreciate a device or tool that would be very handy to use.”

Erin Myles applauds the school’s safety efforts, “I think this kind of stuff is something every campus needs to be proactive on, and on top of.”

Sellers says safety at DU is a top priority. She believes having Robocopps on campus will pay dividends in the future.

“I think it will at least detour somebody from wanting to make somebody their victim.”

Robocopps have also been distributed at CU Denver, and other campuses across the country. The company’s owners say there have been documented case where the device has prevented a crime.

Amazon sells the device for $15.99. For more information, log on to Robocopp.com.

