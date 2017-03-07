Welding Sparks Ignite Fire In Larimer County

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators say welding sparks ignited a wildfire that burned near the Colorado-Wyoming border over the weekend.
The fire burning north of Wellington near the town of Carr was estimated at nearly 2,000 acres.
The fire was fueled by strong winds.
