Welding Sparks Ignite Fire In Larimer County

March 7, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Carr, Wellington, Wildfires

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators say welding sparks ignited a wildfire that burned near the Colorado-Wyoming border over the weekend.

The fire burning north of Wellington near the town of Carr was estimated at nearly 2,000 acres.

The fire was fueled by strong winds.

