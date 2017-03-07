COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Strong Winds Hamper Firefighting Efforts On 30,000 Acre Wildfire

March 7, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Fleming, Haxtun, Interstate 76, Logan County, Paoli, Sterling, Wildfires

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds at times more than 50 mph are hampering efforts of firefighters to contain a wildfire that’s destroyed three homes on the Eastern Plains.

The wildfire began burning north of Haxtun in Phillips County on Monday afternoon. The fire had grown to 30,000 acres and was 50 percent contained on Tuesday afternoon.

logan county fire

The fire is located near Interstate 76, about 150 miles from Denver.

Five homes have burned in the fire along with 15 outbuildings. Some livestock have perished in the fire.

logan county fire

A wildfire burning near Haxtun (credit: CBS)

People in the community have gathered supplies and set up a makeshift supply room at the local hardware store in Haxtun.

logan county fire

Haxtun (credit: CBS)

“One of my best friends lost her home. It’s devastating, she’s devastated. It breaks my heart for everybody involved and if somebody’s hurting in this community we all hurt,” said Haxtun resident Alicia Schram.

logan county fire

Haxtun (credit: CBS)

Colorado’s entire urban corridor as well as the Eastern Plains remain under a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

