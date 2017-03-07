Strong Winds Hamper Firefighting Efforts On 30,000 Acre Wildfire

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds at times more than 50 mph are hampering efforts of firefighters to contain a wildfire that’s destroyed three homes on the Eastern Plains.
The wildfire began burning north of Haxtun in Phillips County on Monday afternoon. The fire had grown to 30,000 acres and was 50 percent contained on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is located near Interstate 76, about 150 miles from Denver.
Five homes have burned in the fire along with 15 outbuildings. Some livestock have perished in the fire.
People in the community have gathered supplies and set up a makeshift supply room at the local hardware store in Haxtun.
“One of my best friends lost her home. It’s devastating, she’s devastated. It breaks my heart for everybody involved and if somebody’s hurting in this community we all hurt,” said Haxtun resident Alicia Schram.
Colorado’s entire urban corridor as well as the Eastern Plains remain under a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
