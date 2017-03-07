Prosecutors Will Not Seek Death Penalty For Man Accused Of Dismembering Ex

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Adam Densmore, the man accused of murdering and dismembering Ashley Mead, the mother of his daughter.

Police say Densmore killed Mead after a massive fight on Feb. 12, then dismembered and dumped the remains of her body across four states including Lousiana and Oklahoma.

Some of her remains are still missing. Investigators identified remains found inside a suitcase in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma as Mead.

Mead, 25, was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on Feb. 14 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder.

The girl, Winter Daisy, was found with her father, Adam Densmore, outside Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 15.

She has been reunited with family members after she was turned over to the child protective services.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Winter’s college fund.

Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He remains in custody without bond.

Densmore is a war veteran with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

He was arrested for domestic violence in 2008 after officers found him with his hands around the throat of his then-wife.