COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Prosecutors Will Not Seek Death Penalty For Man Accused Of Dismembering Ex

March 7, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Adam Densmore, Ashley Mead, Boulder, Boulder County, Oklahoma

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Adam Densmore, the man accused of murdering and dismembering Ashley Mead, the mother of his daughter.

Police say Densmore killed Mead after a massive fight on Feb. 12, then dismembered and dumped the remains of her body across four states including Lousiana and Oklahoma.

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Some of her remains are still missing. Investigators identified remains found inside a suitcase in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma as Mead.

(credit: CBS)

Remains found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma have tentatively been identified as Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Mead, 25, was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on Feb. 14 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder.

The girl, Winter Daisy, was found with her father, Adam Densmore, outside Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 15.

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

She has been reunited with family members after she was turned over to the child protective services.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Winter’s college fund.

Adam Densmore in Boulder County court (credit: CBS)

Adam Densmore in Boulder County court (credit: CBS)

Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He remains in custody without bond.

Densmore is a war veteran with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

He was arrested for domestic violence in 2008 after officers found him with his hands around the throat of his then-wife.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia