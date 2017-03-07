Guide To Denver’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Alaina Brandenburger

It’s almost time to St. Patrick’s Day, and the parade is always one of the more popular events in Denver each year. Featuring music, Irish dancers, bands and other celebrations of culture, this event is fun for the whole family. However, like many events held downtown, it can be tricky to navigate the traffic, which streets are closed and the parade route. Plan ahead and enjoy this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

19th Street and Wynkoop

Denver, CO 80202

www.denverstpatricksdayparade.com

Date: March 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

Parade Route

At 9:30 a.m. the parade kicks off at 19th and Wynkoop behind the Denver Chophouse. It will head down Wynkoop to 17th Street, where it will head to Blake Street and carry on before wrapping up at 28th Street. Be sure to get there early to find the best viewing spot. For the best view of bands and performances, find a place near 20th and Blake.

Parking

As with many large gatherings downtown, finding parking near the parade route may be tricky, especially if you get there close to the start of the parade. There are plenty of garages and parking lots in the Ballpark neighborhood, and the Coors Field parking structure will be available on a first come, first served basis from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Visit the parade website to purchase a parking pass ahead of time, or take the Light Rail to Union Station to eliminate the hassle of parking.

Performers

To celebrate the day, the parade will feature performances by various dance groups, pipe bands, high school marching bands and more. The parade will also feature various floats including one with the recently crowned Queen Colleen, Laura Farley and her court. As mentioned, the best place to watch performances will be located closer to the end of the parade route.

Inclement Weather

In Denver, Match is known for its roller coaster weather, but short of a massive blizzard, a little snow is not normally enough to cancel the parade. However, be sure to check the forecast, as the weather will either be pleasant and spring-like or chilly. You may want to pack blankets, jackets and umbrellas just in case.

