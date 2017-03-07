Frontier To Add Nonstop Flights To 4 Cities From Las Vegas

COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 7, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Frontier Airlines, McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frontier Airlines will soon be adding four new flights to Las Vegas’s McCarran International Airport.

The Denver-based low-cost carrier announced Tuesday that it will be offering nonstop service from Las Vegas to Indianapolis, Washington, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Bismarck, North Dakota.

The flights will begin this summer with introductory fares as low as $39.

Frontier already serves about 20 cities from Las Vegas.

