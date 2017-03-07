How Does A Giraffe Swallow Water?

DENVER (CBS4) – With the birth of a giraffe at the Denver Zoo, Denver Water is having some fun facts time.

Before we get to those, why’s Denver Water talking giraffes?

“We keep a close eye on zoo news since Denver Water partners with the Denver Zoo on a number of programs, including recycled water to the facility, helping the zoo use water more efficiently and promoting educational opportunities,” Denver Water says.

So, in honor of both Dobby the baby giraffe and long-necked wonders everywhere, Denver Water answered a few giraffe water-related questions:

How do giraffes swallow when they drink?

Apparently, according to new research, the secret may be a “plunger pump,” which is a way animals can use their tongues like a plunger to pump water down their throats.

How much water do giraffes drink?

As the world watches and waits for April the giraffe to give birth, one of the most popular questions is how much giraffes eat and drink.

When it comes to water, it’s not a lot. Since they get most of their moisture from their food, they generally only have to drink once per day.

Can giraffes swim?

While it’s not a common occurrence, a study indicates that they probably can. Although, probably not very well. And if they can’t, why would they? The terrors in the water in the wild, after all, are sometimes worse than the ones on land, and, while on land, for a giraffe, height has its advantages.

