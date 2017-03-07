COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado Cities Rank High For Residents Managing Money

March 7, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Centennial, Front Range, Highlands Ranch, Wallethub.com

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to managing money, Coloradans appear to be pretty good at it.

Three Front Range cities have some of the best credit scores in the country, according to WalletHub.com. In fact, Highlands Ranch has the highest of any midsized city in the country.

Highlands Ranch residents have an average score of 733. That’s well above the national average of 669.

Centennial made the list at No. 4.

Boulder was ranked at No. 10.

