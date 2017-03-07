C.J. Anderson Declares ‘The Knee Is Healthy’

Broncos running back C.J. Anderson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial Monday.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – C.J. Anderson, who is entering his fifth season with the Broncos, had his 2016 campaign cut short after an injury in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.
“The knee is healthy,” said Anderson when asked about his injury.
“I’m not where I want to be as far as fully running and fully sprinting. It’s a slow process, but as far as the stability and the strength of the knee, it’s completely healthy.”
Anderson, who is also a professional bowler, helped sponsor a PBA tournament in Lakewood on Saturday and organized a pro-am event in helps of raising the popularity of the sport.
“The goal is to put the sport back to what it was when I was watching it growing up,” said Anderson. “I’m going to try to put a tournament together every year and make the prize money bigger and bigger with the more sponsors I get.”
Anderson said he hopes to let kids know, “it’s cool to bowl.”
Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.