C.J. Anderson Declares ‘The Knee Is Healthy’

March 7, 2017 6:56 AM
Broncos running back C.J. Anderson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial Monday.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – C.J. Anderson, who is entering his fifth season with the Broncos, had his 2016 campaign cut short after an injury in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

gettyimages 612064638 master C.J. Anderson Declares The Knee Is Healthy

Running back C.J. Anderson of the Denver Broncos is stopped short of a first down by Bradley McDougald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

“The knee is healthy,” said Anderson when asked about his injury.

img 0358 C.J. Anderson Declares The Knee Is Healthy

(credit: CBS)

“I’m not where I want to be as far as fully running and fully sprinting. It’s a slow process, but as far as the stability and the strength of the knee, it’s completely healthy.”

Anderson, who is also a professional bowler, helped sponsor a PBA tournament in Lakewood on Saturday and organized a pro-am event in helps of raising the popularity of the sport.

“The goal is to put the sport back to what it was when I was watching it growing up,” said Anderson. “I’m going to try to put a tournament together every year and make the prize money bigger and bigger with the more sponsors I get.”

Anderson said he hopes to let kids know, “it’s cool to bowl.”

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

