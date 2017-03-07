Bill To Crack Down On Legally-Grown Pot Sold On Black Market

COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 7, 2017 11:51 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper supports a bill aimed at cracking down on marijuana that’s grown legally but then sold on the black market.

The bill would cap home grow operations to 12 plants. Right now medical marijuana patients in Colorado can grow up to 99 plants. Recreational users can group their allotted six plants into bigger co-ops.

Matthew Kale says limiting medical grows would hurt patients like him. Kale suffered brain and spinal cord injuries while serving in Afghanistan. He says marijuana is the only drug that has helped him.

“When I came here, I got assigned 38 plants and I have gone from wheelchair to walker to cane and I gave up the cane in 2015,” said Kale.

Denver, Colorado Springs and Parker already have 12-plant limits. The bill at the state Capitol has bi-partisan support and is expected to pass.

