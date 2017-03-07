Animal Adventure Park Talks Post-Giraffe Birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park is getting a lot of questions about what will happen once April has her baby giraffe.

The park did two lives on Facebook Tuesday morning, answering questions in the hundreds of emails they receive just overnight.

A big question being asked right now is about whether the webcam will stay up after the baby is born.

In response, the park says they will keep it up for a few days, saying, “we do want you to be apart of that.” But, for the long term, they’re discussing what they will do to keep people up to date on the baby’s growth and progress.

While answering other questions, in two separate Facebook lives, they also responded to concerns that Oliver isn’t getting enough attention. And oh, they did it while holding a Lynx!