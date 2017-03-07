COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

3 Teens Arrested In Crime Spree, Murder

March 7, 2017 1:37 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Three teens have been arrested in connection with a robbery spree and murder in Colorado Springs.

Police say during the robberies, several masked suspects with weapons would enter businesses and take off with cash and other items.

During the robbery at Empire Wine and Liquor located at 3381 North Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs, the owner of the store, Donat Herr, was shot and killed.

Investigators arrested three suspects on March 2, Dustin Logan, 19, Phinehas Daniels, 18, and a third juvenile who has not been identified.

Police believe Logan, Daniels and the third juvenile conducted seven robberies dating back to January.

On Monday, police served an additional warrant to Daniels and the juvenile for first-degree murder in the death of Herr. Both suspects remain in custody.

Detectives continue to investigate and additional arrests are anticipated.

