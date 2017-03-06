Woman Accused Of Stealing, Re-Selling Merchandise

March 6, 2017 9:33 PM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A Boulder woman has been arrested, accused of stealing and re-selling $176,000 of merchandise from her employers.

Court documents show that Teresa Bergeron worked at Nite Ize as a packaging director. She’s accused of stealing OtterBox phone cases and other accessories.

Bergeron, 37, is also accused of stealing and selling Starbucks products where she also worked.

Teresa Bergeron (credit: Boulder DA)

Investigators later learned that those items were being sold on eBay between February 2011 and November 2016.

According to the arrest affidavit, she told her bosses that she needed the money to pay for her in-vitro fertilization treatment.

Bergeron was fired and as her desk was being cleaned out, she reportedly told a supervisor that she stole from the company because she was angry that her husband had been fired by the company.

According to investigators, Bergeron’s cubicle was searched and the cabinets were stuffed with OtterBox products. A duffel bag found under her desk was also filled with OtterBox products.

