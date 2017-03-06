Protesters Gather At DIA Over Latest Travel Ban

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– The signing of a new travel ban by President Donald Trump sent protesters back to Denver International Airport.

About a half dozen people carried signs that read, “Muslims welcome” and “No Muslim Ban” at DIA on Monday. They stood at the international arrivals gate, at times getting into verbal jousting matches with passengers.

One protester told a man who disagreed, “Go get a sign if you want to be heard. I’ve got my voice, it’s on this page if you want to read it fine.”

The passenger with the opposing view replied, ”I’m just telling you nobody is against immigration.”

That man told CBS4. “I can tell you it’s not a bad thing to make sure some of the people coming from those countries are not coming to harm us.”

This time the protesters were at DIA with an approved permit. Only a few protesters were allowed.

This comes after hundreds gathered at DIA in January to demonstrate against the ban which was later overturned by the courts.

Speaking at a news conference, Congresswoman Diana DeGette, a Democrat representing Denver, told reporters she is opposed to the new ban as she was the old.

“We’re a nation of immigrants we’re a nation of always taking in refugees. That’s what we should be doing, not closing our doors,” said DeGette.

Those with the signs at the airport apparently agreed with her, but it’s a view not shared by all

One passerby told the protesters, “You had eight years of your president now you got another president.”

DIA is only allowing a handful of protesters at the airport. They must have applied for a permit in advance. The regulation that requires an application to be filed seven days in advance was overturned by a U.S. District Court judge, but the City of Denver has now appealed that ruling. The seven-day rule remains in effect.

