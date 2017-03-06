BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire breaks out in Aurora in strong winds, some roads closed (Full Story)

Pregnant Mom Spoofs April The Giraffe In Viral Video

March 6, 2017 11:59 AM
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CBS4) – As the world watches and waits for April to give birth, one mom-to-be is hilariously spoofing the New York giraffe.

Erin Dietrich did a live video of her own Sunday, complete with a giraffe mask, for approximately eight minutes of walking back and forth in her room…just like April.

Unlike April, though, Dietrich is able to talk with fans: “Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household,” she jokes in the comments.

While Dietrich’s live hasn’t quiet yet hit April’s numbers, more than 12 million people have watched it, with hundreds of thousands of people sharing and commenting on it.

As it goes, like Dietrich, April is still pregnant, and we’re still streaming the live video of her on our Facebook page.

