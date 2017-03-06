More Private Events Coming To Folsom Field

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – There will soon be more private events at Folsom Field.
The Daily Camera in Boulder reports a recent renovation of the stadium has allowed the University of Colorado Athletic Department to focus more on hosting non-football events.
CU completed its $166 million renovation of Folsom Field last year. The field will now play host to more weddings and holiday parties and more and will provide a stronger revenue stream for the athletic department.
“We’re not trying to go overboard with having too many events, but we’re slowly building and growing as we’ve had more event spaces come online,” said Jason DePaepe, CU’s associate athletic director for facilities and game-day operations.
LINK: folsomfieldevents.com
In addition to private events, in June the psychedelic rock band Dead & Company will perform two concerts for the second straight year at Folsom Field.