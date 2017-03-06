Meteorologist Warns Drivers To Be Careful During Monday’s Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – With high winds and low humidity expected Monday, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas across Colorado.
“It’s been really warm and dry for the last few days, and we’ve dried out all the grasses and the brush,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Gimmestad. “If a fire does start in the grass, the wind is just going to push it along really quickly, so it’s kind of a prime ingredient for fast moving grass fires.”
The National Weather Service says blowing dust could also cause issues on the road.
“There will be a crosswind on Interstate 25 tomorrow. It will be pretty much straight out of the west, and so that’s going to be dangerous for lightweight vehicles, especially big trucks that don’t have a heavy cargo,” said Gimmestad.
Whether you drive a big rig or small sedan, weather experts says it’s best to be aware of conditions on the road.
“You’ve got to hold on to the wheel and pay attention to where your car is going when the wind is gusty,” Gimmestad said.