Man Pleads Guilty In Human Trafficking, Sexual Servitude Case

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A man pleaded guilty to three counts of human trafficking of a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude in a plea deal on Monday.

Sean Travis Crumpler was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He received a sentence of 25 years in prison for each count but will serve 50 years because one of the counts will be served concurrently to another.

Prosecutors say Crumpler would lure young men from out of state to live with him in Colorado. The expectation was that the boys, many underage, would have sex with Crumpler whenever he wanted.

“The number of juveniles and young males who were involved in this … it is considerable. This is human trafficking at its core,” said 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler.

Brauchler said some of the boys had been tattooed with Crumpler’s name on their bodies. The victims were given a place to live, clothes, alcohol and phones, according to court documents.

“There was this intent to create this family – like commitment to one another that transcended the emotional and did include some of this tagging, in essence, of the people that were part of this group. This is one of those cases that I don’t know anyone in my office that has seen anything quite like it,” said Brauchler.

Crumpler’s official sentencing is scheduled for May 8.

Crumpler is also HIV positive, according to court documents. Brauchler says recent changes in Colorado law now make it difficult to use a person’s HIV status as an aggravated aspect in the crimes, even if the victims contract the virus.

Two others accused in the case, Coddie Favala and Ricardo Barron, also are pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Prosecutors say Favala and Barron transported the minors to Colorado, knowing they were for Crumpler’s sexual servitude.

In exchange for their guilty pleas, they will be sentenced to six years of probation, limited internet and must complete a human trafficking awareness program.

Favala and Barron agreed to cooperate with authorities in the Crumpler case.