Latest Forecast: Cold Front Brings Gusty Winds Statewide Along With Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong late season cold front will sweep over Colorado on Monday causing falling temperatures, mountain snow, and very gusty winds.
A High Wind Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for sustained southwest winds up to 45 mph and gusts to 80 mph for everyone along and east of the I-25 corridor. Gusts could be even stronger in the mountains.
Temperatures reached their maximum for the day early Monday morning. So while the climate records will show 50s for highs around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday, the reality is temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s during the afternoon.
The mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. Monday for 3-8 inches of snow. The wind will cause very limited visibility with blowing snow in the high country including along the I-70 corridor.
The wind will also keep the fire danger high on Monday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for the entire metro area as well as the Eastern Plains.
Tuesday will be another windy day but gusts should stay below 60 mph.
Quieter and calmer weather will return on Wednesday along with a warming trend that will continue through Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.