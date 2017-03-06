BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire breaks out in Aurora in strong winds, some roads closed (Full Story)

Englewood City Leaders Set To Vote On Lessening Sex Offender Restrictions

March 6, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Englewood, Sex Offenders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Englewood is considering scaling back restrictions for registered sex offenders. A final vote on the matter is scheduled to take place on Monday night.

Right now there is a 2,000 foot buffer from day care facilities, schools and parks. That’s a length of about five football fields.

Some claim the restrictions essentially ban sex offenders from living in the city limits.

The discussion comes as the city faces a lawsuit from three sex offenders. They argue the city of Englewood is discriminating against them with the current restriction.

City leaders are considering reducing the buffer zone to 1,000 feet.

